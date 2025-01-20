Beyond the Spider-Verse star reveals he's yet to start recording his lines as "a lot of things" are still being figured out
A release date is yet to be announced for the threequel
The highly anticipated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is taking longer than expected to arrive in theaters, with actor Jharrel Jerome recently confirming that "a lot of things" are still "being figured out".
Jerome is set to reprise his role as the Earth-42 variant of Miles Morales, who we met at the ending of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but it seems like preparations for the threequel are moving slow so far.
"No, I wish," the actor told Decider when asked if he was on production already. "We haven't started up yet. A lot of things being figured out, but good things," he added.
The animated movie was originally set to be released in cinemas in March 2024, but it was delayed indefinitely by Sony in July 2023. The film's new release date is yet to be announced, though looks like it will be at least 2026 before we see it.
What we do know is who is directing this new instalment in the Spidey saga. Sony announced last month that Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson, who worked on the previous two movies as part of the directing and producing teams, are set to lead the film this time around.
"We have had the immense privilege of being part of Miles' journey from the very beginning, and directing the conclusion to his story is beyond exciting," said Persichetti and Thompson in a statement.
The award-winning Spider-Verse film series focuses on Miles Morales, who is Peter Parker's protege as Spider-Man in comics, as he navigates teenage life, his sometimes-complicated relationship with his family, and most importantly his job as New York's favourite superhero. With Across the Spider-Verse ending in a shocking cliffhanger, we can't wait to see what's next for Miles.
