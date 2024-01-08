Spider-Man producers promise that final movie Beyond the Spider-Verse will be a "very satisfying conclusion"

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse got a tantalizing update on the Golden Globes red carpet from producing duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller. The pair promised that the final chapter in Miles Morales’ journey will be a fitting farewell, as well as giving a bit of insight into where his headspace is at following the Across the Spider-Verse ending.

"It will be a very satisfying conclusion," Lord told Deadline. "It goes even more emotionally deep into the relationships between Miles, Gwen, Peter B., [and Miles’] parents." He also promised that all of our favorite characters would be back for the final send-off to the Spider-Verse trilogy.

Lord addressed the cliffhanger ending of the second movie too, which saw Miles stuck in the wrong universe facing off against a variant of himself. But this version of Miles isn’t Spidey, he's the Prowler. Stuck in this alternate universe, we leave off with him running out of time to save his father who is destined to be killed in an accident with the Spot.

"The big thing that’s interesting for Miles [in Beyond the Spider-Verse] is how do you deal with a sense of betrayal and turn it into something affirmative?" Lord added to Deadline. "And I think that the thing that we try to do with these movies is represent goodness and show how the love that the characters in the movie have for Miles translates into his growth and success."

Beyond the Spider-Verse was due to be released in 2024 before its release date was pushed back. Currently, it’s undated but as of December last year, production is underway. Hopefully, it won’t be too long then before Spidey is swinging back onto our screens.

In the meantime, check out all of the new superhero movies on the way, as well as our guide to the Marvel timeline.