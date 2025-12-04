In just 7 days, Zootopia 2 has already outgrossed Superman with a $616.7 million global box office

News
By published

Zootopia 2 is already one of this year's biggest movies

Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps in Zootopia 2
(Image credit: Disney)

Zootopia 2 is taking the world by storm – and in just seven days, the animated Disney sequel has even beat Superman at the box office.

According to the latest box office update from Deadline (which came on December 3), Zootopia 2 has scored a global total of $616.7 million: per Box Office Mojo, the full figure is $616,776,630. That's just ahead of Superman's own $616.68 million, and it's also ahead of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning's $598.76 million.

TOPICS
Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.