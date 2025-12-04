In just 7 days, Zootopia 2 has already outgrossed Superman with a $616.7 million global box office

Zootopia 2 is taking the world by storm – and in just seven days, the animated Disney sequel has even beat Superman at the box office.

According to the latest box office update from Deadline (which came on December 3), Zootopia 2 has scored a global total of $616.7 million: per Box Office Mojo, the full figure is $616,776,630. That's just ahead of Superman's own $616.68 million, and it's also ahead of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning's $598.76 million.

Zootopia 2's box office run is only just beginning, too, which means Disney almost definitely has another billion dollar hit on its hands after the first movie grossed over $1 billion worldwide. The sequel got off to a huge start at the box office with a history-making $556 million debut.

Per Deadline, the biggest international markets for the film are China ($297.2M), France ($16.3M), Korea ($15.6M), Mexico ($12.3M), and Germany ($9.4M). The film opens in Japan this Friday, December 5, where moviegoers will be able to hear a voice cameo from none other than Hideo Kojima.

Zootopia 2 picks up shortly after the ending of the first film, with unlikely buddy cop duo Nick Wilde the fox and Judy Hopps the bunny now officially partners on the ZPD. This time, they have to unravel a new conspiracy featuring an adorable newcomer, Ke Huy Quan's Gary De'Snake.

You can catch Zootopia 2 in theaters now, and you can also check out our interviews with the cast and filmmakers on bringing the animal world to life and introducing reptiles to the series.