After beating Superman, Zootopia 2 has now outgrossed Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Jurassic World Rebirth with a massive $915.8 million

Zootopia 2 is on a roll at the global box office

Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps in Zootopia 2
(Image credit: Disney)

Zootopia 2 has already outgrossed Superman, and now it has surpassed Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Jurassic World Rebirth, too.

The animated Disney sequel currently stands at a worldwide total of $915.8 million, per Deadline. That means it has sailed past Demon Slayer's $768.9 million and Jurassic World Rebirth's $868.9 million. It also has A Minecraft Movie's $957.9 million in its sights, since Deadline predicts Zootopia 2 will hit the billion-dollar mark this week.

While Zootopia 3 hasn't been confirmed, an Easter egg hidden in the movie – as well as the film's post-credits scene – hints that a third film is indeed on the cards, and it will focus on birds, a species which has yet to be introduced to the world of Zootopia.

