After beating Superman, Zootopia 2 has now outgrossed Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Jurassic World Rebirth with a massive $915.8 million

Zootopia 2 has already outgrossed Superman, and now it has surpassed Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Jurassic World Rebirth, too.

The animated Disney sequel currently stands at a worldwide total of $915.8 million, per Deadline. That means it has sailed past Demon Slayer's $768.9 million and Jurassic World Rebirth's $868.9 million. It also has A Minecraft Movie's $957.9 million in its sights, since Deadline predicts Zootopia 2 will hit the billion-dollar mark this week.

That's not a huge surprise, considering the first Zootopia movie grossed over a billion dollars and also took home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Plus, Zootopia 2 had a history-making opening weekend, scoring $556 million.

The sequel picks up shortly after the events of the first movie, with unlikely duo Nick Wilde the fox and Judy Hopps the bunny now officially partners on the ZPD. They're soon dragged into another conspiracy involving reptiles thanks to Ke Huy Quan's Gary De'Snake.

Disney already has one billion dollar hit this year thanks to Lilo & Stitch, so it's safe to say it's been a pretty good year for the studio, despite Marvel movies Captain America: Brave New World and The Fantastic Four: First Steps underperforming at the box office. Deadline reports that Disney has now crossed the $5 billion mark at the worldwide box office thanks to Zootopia 2's latest weekend, which makes it the first (and so far only) studio to hit the milestone in 2025. Lilo & Stitch is also the only Hollywood movie above Zootopia 2 on the 2025 box office chart, with China's Ne Zha 2 sitting comfortably above them both with a massive $1.9 billion.

While Zootopia 3 hasn't been confirmed, an Easter egg hidden in the movie – as well as the film's post-credits scene – hints that a third film is indeed on the cards, and it will focus on birds, a species which has yet to be introduced to the world of Zootopia.

You can watch Zootopia 2 in theaters now. You can also check out our interviews with the cast and filmmakers on bringing the animal world to life and introducing reptiles to the series, or see our guide to all the upcoming Disney movies for everything else that's in the works.