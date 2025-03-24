Severance star reveals the one finale moment that you may not have realized is "essential" for what comes next in season 3

She also teased a potential Innie revolution happening at Lumon

Severance
(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

With Severance season 3 on the way, fans are already searching for clues about what comes next in the story. The shocking ending of season 2 left us with some unanswered questions, but also with some details that will be key in the future of the Apple TV Plus show.

Britt Lower, who plays Helly R and Helena Eagan in the show, just revealed a particular moment that could be "essential" for next season. Staying true to Severance's style, though, she was pretty mysterious about it.

In case you need a quick reminder, Severance season 2 ends with Innie Mark choosing to stay with Helly R, instead of leaving the premises with Outie Mark's wife, Gemma, who has just been rescued. The colleagues-turned-lovers run hand in hand through the hallways of Lumon's severed floor, their future uncertain.

"They look pretty elated to me," the actress told Vulture when asked is she sees this ending as optimistic. "It's the cocktail of emotions. They've made this decision. So I think there's an elation. The script direction said they were just running. I remember when we were doing it, it felt like we were a couple of wild horses who were just let loose," she added.

Beyond Mark's choice, Lower thinks there is a key moment in that finale that fans should be paying attention to. "The moment that was important to me that stayed in the edit, which I'm proud of, is Helly seeing Gemma. Mark pulls her, she lingers, and she's really connecting with Gemma for the first time. That moment is really essential for what comes next."

The actress clarified that there is not "necessarily" a competitive element to it. "The whole scene is a reckoning for all of them. Helly is reckoning with this other person who loves the same person she loves, but on the outside. It’s so complex. It was important to me that it feels like Mark is making that decision with you, the audience.

"Again, maybe Helly is just coming to look at him one more time. She's present and it really becomes about Mark's choice at that moment. Looking at this other woman who he doesn't know, making a choice for him. And then he's weighing, Was my Outie being truthful? Are we going to reintegrate? Is he going to hold up his end of the bargain? It's an impossible decision."

Looking ahead at season 3, it seems like the severed floor is going to fight to defend their right to live, with newly introduced departments like the Choreography and Merriment department and Gwendoline Christie's goat manager probably joining the main characters in their revolution.

"All of the Innies are waking up to their own humanity and free will. Dylan is on that journey and even the marching band, another department, is now. Helly's just like, "Maybe we have more people on our side than we think, and maybe there’s a chance for us down here to figure out something", teased Lower.

The Severance season 2 finale is on Apple TV Plus now. For more, check out our Severance season 2 ending explained and our list for the best shows on Apple TV Plus.

Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

Severance
