Henry Cavill is looking forward to "long conversations" about Superman with new DC boss James Gunn

There have been some big switch-ups at DC lately, with James Gunn taking over the studio's top job and Henry Cavill officially reprising the role of Superman. But have the two spoken to each other about their new job roles yet?

"I have not met James yet," Cavill told IGN (opens in new tab). "I’m looking very forward to meeting him. He’s clearly a very, very talented man, and I cannot wait to sit down and have long, long conversations with him. I’m very excited about him being there and very excited about any future opportunities we can work together."

Gunn will be the new co-CEO of DC Studios along with Peter Safran, who's produced DC movies like Aquaman, Shazam!, and Gunn's own The Suicide Squad. Meanwhile, Cavill made his return as Superman in the Black Adam post-credits scene and he has another solo movie in the works, too.

Cavill previously only played Superman in one solo movie, 2013's Man of Steel, before reprising the role in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League (and 2021's re-edited Zack Snyder's Justice League).

Gunn, meanwhile, made his start in the superhero world at Marvel, directing the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, before being fired from directing Vol. 3 in 2018 and eventually rehired. In the meantime, however, he signed up to direct 2021's The Suicide Squad for DC and went on to helm Peacemaker, a spin-off TV show, for HBO Max.

The next movie from DC Studios will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which hits the big screen on March 17, 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the best upcoming movies.