New Superman logo unveiled as James Gunn teases the 'Summer of Superman'

The DCU's upcoming Superman movie has got a new logo – and while it's not been officially rolled out online yet, it was seen by CinemaCon attendees during the movie's presentation.

According to Phase Zero host Brandon Davis (and a cheeky fan post on Reddit), the artwork – which is quite different to the suit glimpsed a few weeks back – is bright yellow and red, with an 'S' that tapers off at its bottom, more so than previous versions of the Man of Steel's emblem. It also looks kind of metallic in nature, as a glint of light is seen reflecting of the curve of the iconic letter.

Videocalling into the event from set in Atlanta, James Gunn told audiences: "I can't wait to be in Vegas with all of you next year as we kick off the Summer of Superman." The film is set to release on July 11, 2025, so it's fair to assume that Gunn, who is directing the comic book flick, will be in town actively promoting it by then, alongside its cast members Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet. It means they'll have a ton more to show fans, too...

Also starring Edi Gathegi, Skyler Gisondo, Nathan Fillion, Madame Web's Isabela Merced and Nicholas Hoult, Superman will reportedly focus on a young Kal-El as he juggles his crime-fighting duties with his more human responsibilities at The Daily Planet. Beyond that, it's a bit of a mystery, though we do know Lex Luthor, one of Superman's most notorious enemies, will feature.

As mentioned above, Superman will release on July 11, 2025. For more, check out all of the other new superhero movies coming our way over the next few years.