Get a Razer Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop for just £900 - that's a saving of a massive £600

While there are plenty of Black Friday gaming laptop deals to look through, this 13 inch Razer Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop is a bargainous £899.99, which actually saves you £600 from the usual £1,499.98 asking price.

For that, you get an Intel Core i7-processor with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics card, and Windows 10 - all wrapped up in a super slim laptop you can take anywhere. It's basically the most premium, and most capable notebook you'll ever see; perfect for work and play.

Thin and light, sleek and sharp, a work and play machine - that's portable - never looked so good.

As well as all that computation horsepower crammed into such a tiny frame you'll also get a keyboard with Razer Chroma single-zone RGB lighting for all your flashy colour needs. You can also connect this to the Razer Core X Chroma external graphics enclosure if you have one, which lets you tap into a bigger graphics card for more of a desktop-level performance. Sure, you might need to tone down the settings a bit

In terms of ports, you'll also get these connections: Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, USB-A, wireless AX, Windows Hello infrared camera, and four stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

All in, for the price, it's an incredibly powerful and compact gaming package.

