I revamped my PC audio with this sleek soundbar, and you can too for less this Prime Day

I've been using the BluAnt Soundblade for a few weeks now, and while I've never been into desktop soundbars, this one is something of a game changer. It's both designed to tuck under your screen and provide powerful 2.1 channel capabilities that'll put integrated display speakers to shame. Sounds good? Well, I've got a Prime Day discount that sweetens the deal even further.

Over at Amazon right now, you can grab the BluAnt Soundblade for $149.99 (was $199.99) thanks to a hearty 25% off Prime Day gaming deal. At full price, this sleek soundbar will normally set you back $199, which is admittedly a bit pricey. However, that extra $50 brings it down to a price I'm very comfortable recommending, especially when you consider it's fantastic features and specs.

I never take any discounts at face value, regardless of whether they're covered in fancy Prime Day labels. So, I've already checked to see if this soundbar has ever dropped lower during previous sales, and I'm pleased to say this is a bona fide record low. It managed to dip to $169.99 back in June, but it's safe to say I'll be now expecting to see BluAnt's funky speaker system drop below $150 when rounding up future offers.

BluAnt Soundblade | $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Down to a record low price, this nifty under monitor soundbar has 25% off for Prime Day, beating previous discounts by around $10. A great price for a speaker system that'll slot right under your screen and provide excellent fidelity for your desktop. Buy it if: ✅You want great desktop audio

✅You need it to fit in your setup

✅You've not got much desk space Don't buy it if: ❌You'd prefer full-blown surround sound

❌You'd rather have satellite speakers Price check: Best Buy $199.99 | Walmart (out of stock)

Should you buy the BluAnt Soundblade?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I've used and tested quite a few soundbars in my time, and honestly? Most of them leave me feeling underwhelmed. That's particularly the case when it comes to desktop options, as they usually end up lacking the sort of audio range I'm looking for or are incredibly awkward to fit in at your setup (looking at you, Razer Leviathan V2 X).

I much expected to experience the same with the BlueAnt, but I was immediately impressed with the thoughtfulness put into its design. The Australian-based company does caveat that you shouldn't sit your screen on top of this under monitor soundbar, but it'll slide under most displays without taking up much room. Plus, it features downward firing subwoofer that provides excellent bass without requiring an extra box. I mean, where do you expect me to put that? If you think I'm moving my Club Penguin hockey plush to make space, you're sadly mistaken, sir.

Design it's the Soundblade's only flex, however, as it provides excellent fidelity and a soundstage that sounds more natural than most gamer-related products. I'm not saying it achieves audiophile levels of perfection necessarily, but it's nice to have a speaker system set up that doesn't use bass to make a point or sound tinny. I'm also a huge fan of the soundbar's input flexibility, offering up Bluetooth, Aux, and USB-C to cover all compatibility corners.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

To give you a taste of how the BlueAnt Soundblade holds up in use, let's just say that I'm still freaked out after playing the Scottish horror romp Still Wakes the Deep at the weekend. Every creak and eerie moan within the game's oil rig filled my office thanks to this soundbar, instilling a sense of dread within me that I thought was only possible using a gaming headset. As much as I'm also a big fan of the fact it comes with a remote, I did accidentally sit on it at one point, resulting in the Soundblade ramping its 120w audio to max and me almost jumping through the ceiling.

In any case, if you need a soundbar that'll fit right in with your existing setup and provide a tremendous audio boost, the BlueAnt Soundblade is well worth picking up this Prime Day. I'll be sharing my full review at some point in the near future, but I already know that I'd be happy even paying full price for this slick desktop speaker system.

Looking for more savings? Swing by Prime Day TV deals and Prime Day monitor deals for display discounts. If you'd rather venture outside, take a peek at Prime Day Steam Deck deals and Prime Day Asus ROG Ally deals for portable PC price cuts.