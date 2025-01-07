Shure debuts a new way to make audio recording a breeze at CES with its new MV7i mic with a built-in audio interface and I want one

Each year CES is home to a myriad of world firsts in the tech world, and this year's event is no different. Shure, a brand synonymous with some of the best microphones you can get your hands on, has just launched the MV7i Smart Microphone, the first-ever XLR microphone to have its own built-in audio interface.



According to Shure's CES press release, the MV7i microphone is designed to "simplify the way creators record audio" as it allows connecting a second XLR microphone, or an instrument like a guitar or bass, negating the need for a separate pricey audio interface. AVP of Global Marketing and Product Management at Shure, Eduardo Valdes, explains that the newly launched mic saves creators from "additional expenses and the hassle of confusing setups so they can focus on their craft."

MV7i Smart Microphone & Interface: 2-Channel Recording Made Easy | Shure - YouTube Watch On

Typically, if you have an XLR microphone at your fingertips, you need one of the best streaming mixers to actually use it. Desktop PCs and Macs don't come with XLR ports from the get-go, so having an interface like the Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 (the one I use every day) comes in handy. A device like this provides not only a way for you to hook up and record various audio and instruments but can also provide phantom power needed for any condenser XLR mics you may have at your disposal.

But interfaces like those don't come cheap. If you've already spent a small fortune on a high-powered mic, it's unlikely you'll have the financial means, or even just the motivation, to add a separate audio interface into the mix. That's what makes Shure's new MV7i Smart Microphone and Interface an ideal piece of audio kit for budget-conscious audio nerds, like myself.

(Image credit: Shure)

Not only is the MV7i set to save you from forking out more cash for your setup, but Shure states that the brand-new microphone offers up the same audio quality as the MV7+ podcast mic and includes the onboard DSP and MOTIV Mix desktop and MOTIV mobile app integration. Through these apps, you can control both channels, whether you're recording two mics for a podcast or preparing for your next gaming live stream.



This newly upgraded smart microphone also comes decked out with Auto Level Mode with SmartGate Technology that automatically calibrates gain depending on certain factors, a Real-Time Denoiser to reduce ambient noise, a Digital Popper Stopper that acts like a pop-shield to damper harsh sounds, and Adjustable Reverb.



Despite being just showcased for the first time at the Pepcom CES Digital Experience this year, the MV7i Smart Microphone and Interface is already available now on the Shure website for $349 / £329. Hopefully, I can get my hands on it for testing and see if it truly makes my Focusrite interface a thing of the past.

