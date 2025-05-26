This gaming headset deal isn't record breaking, but your PC will thank you for grabbing this Corsair Virtuoso Max Memorial Day saving

The Corsair Virtuoso Max Wireless gaming headset is on my head at any given opportunity. I'm fortunate enough to have a plethora of the best gaming headsets near me at all times. Yet, even with the abundance of choice available to me at any given moment, it's Corsair's premium headset I like to make time for the most.

As you can imagine, most premium headset comes with a cost, and its $330 / £279.99 MSRP is not for everyone. But today's Memorial Day savings mean it's down to $269.99 at Best Buy, saving you $60 off its full price tag. It's not a record-breaking low, but saving any chunk off of one of the best PC gaming headsets is worth writing home about.

Corsair Virtuoso Max Wireless (Silver) | $329.99 $269.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - There's still $20 separating this current Memorial Day deal from its lowest ever price, but saving $60 off one of the pricier headsets available today is worth bringing attention to. For $269.99, you're getting one of the best PC gaming headsets out there that's oozing with quality from its sublime sound, wireless connectivity options, sleek silver metal aesthetic, and its range of customizability.



Buy it if: ✅ You love the metal silver finish

✅ You play PC, PS5 and mobile

✅ Having ANC is a must Don't buy it if: ❌ You need wired options

❌ Having a lightweight headset is a must

❌ You need an Xbox Series X/S headset



UK: £199.99 at Amazon Price check: $269.99 at Amazon

Right now, there's still $20 separating the Corsair Virtuoso Max Wireless from its lowest ever price of $249.99. However, any discount off this high-end headset is worth celebrating, especially as you're now getting simultaneous Bluetooth & 2.4GHz connectivity, powerful sounding 50mm Custom Graphene audio drivers, ANC, and some of the brightest customizable RGB lighting I've witnessed, all for a price more in line with mid-range headsets.

Should you buy the Corsair Virtuoso Max wireless gaming headset?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Only a few months have passed since my Corsair Virtuoso Max wireless gaming headset review, and yet I still reach for this wireless headset on a day-to-day basis. If that isn't a glowing recommendation for this top-of-the-line pair of cups, I don't know what is. But just because they meet my current gaming needs doesn't mean they'll meet yours.



For one, they're pretty heavy. At 417g, they're actually one of the heaviest headsets I've ever used, and I've tested an almost uncountable amount of gaming audio tech in my time. If you have an extra sensitive head or are prone to headaches, the Virtuoso Max Wireless won't be for you. I suffer from chronic migraines, so they aren't ideal for me in particular, but the rest of this headset's high-quality features ironically outweigh its less-than-comfortable feel.



For one, they sound like a dream. Their 50mm Custom Graphene audio drivers add an extra oomph to its bass, and everything from Galacta’s high-energy narration in Marvel Rivals, to the scary low rumblings of the sound design in Dead by Daylight sounds clear as day. When it came to using them with the PS5, they were a little quiet at first. But a quick firmware update (which I always recommend doing asap with gaming headsets) ensured they matched the loud, resonating sound found when hooked up to my gaming PC.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

This headset doesn't just sound the part. But it's decked out with a ton of top-tier features, which you'd want from a headset that's typically over $300 when there's no deals to be found. With the Virtuoso Max, you can experience simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz audio, so you don't miss a beat of your favorite games, the spatial audio of Dolby Atmos, and active noise canceling through the touch of a button.



Talking of buttons, one of my favorite aspects of this headset is its genius onboard controls. The shiny metal cups aren't just for show, and are in fact wheels which can be turned to either control the volume, or customized to do what you see fit. These wheels are lit up with luminescent RGB lighting zones, which can be customized through iCue along with the audio, which gives it that sleek, almost Kubrick style sci-fi aesthetic that I still haven't grown tired of all these months later.



If the Virtuoso Max's current deal price of $269.99 is not doing it for you, there's always the Corsair Void Wireless V2. As a budget headset, it's only $121.99 at Best Buy, but it still carries that Corsair quality, from its fantastical sounding custom 50mm audio drivers and comfortable fit. However, if you can put up with the added weight of a more high-end pair, today's Corsair Virtuoso Max Wireless deal shouldn't be missed.

