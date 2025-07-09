My chonky old PS5 is in dire need of a storage boost this Prime Day, and at 7 cents a GB it's time for an upgrade

I was able to traverse through the absolute minefield that was trying to get a hold of a PS5 right after launch, but that means I've been racking up trophies on the first model with its measly 825GB of storage.

As a result, I've been subject to a never-ending barrage of 'storage is full" notifications for years now, which is why I was thrilled when the best Prime Day PS5 deals kicked off this week. Finally, this was my chance to track down the best PS5 SSD deals so I could give my Sony pixel-pusher the storage it so desperately needs.

View all PS5 SSD deals at Amazon

I write about PS5 accessories and SSDs for a living, so I already knew what drives to look out for, but for anyone new to the Sony storage world, it's not that simple.

For one, you need to ensure any PS5 SSD comes with a heatsink, that it's compatible with your model PS5, and you need to check that you're getting a model with enough storage that you'll actually use. To make finding the the best PS5 SSD this Prime Day less stressful, I've gathered all the drives I've been eyeing up down below.

Today's best Prime Day PS5 SSD deals

WD BLACK 4TB SN850X SSD | $379.99 $279.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - The SN850X SSD is up there with the best PS5 SSDs our team has ever tested, so you can bet this $100 Prime Day saving caught my attention the most this week. It's still $10 off its lowest ever price, but this huge discount means getting a hold of an SSD with solid speeds and enough room to download hundreds of PS Plus games. UK: £274.17 at Amazon

Samsung 990 PRO w/ Heatsink SSD 2TB | $209.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - The 2TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD is still a few dollars short of its record low price, but it still offers up a heatsink (so you don't have buy your own) and some of the best performance on offer from a Gen 4 drive - all the while keeping an extra $60 in your pocket this Prime day. UK: OOS at Amazon

WD BLACK 2TB SN850P SSD | $251.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $72 - If you'd feel more at ease with an officially licensed SSD for your PS5, the WD Black SN850P is also part of this year's Prime Day savings. It's been cheaper in the past, but today you're still saving $75 off its MSRP, and getting your hands on 2000GB worth of space, which is enough to rival that of the PS5 Pro's onboard storage. UK: £163.99 at Amazon

Lexar 1TB NM790 SSD with Heatsink | $94.99 $67.37 at Amazon

Save $27 - This Lexar SSD was specifically designed with the PS5 in mind, and easily slots into the console's M.2 port to bring you an extra 1TB worth of storage. Amazon has dropped the drive down to just $67.27 for Prime Day, which isn't close to a record low, but does make the cheap SSD even more budget-friendly than its $70 - $90 price point it likes to bounce between. UK: £74.99 £63.74 at Amazon

How much PS5 SSD storage do you need?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

The main decision you have to make when it comes to picking a PS5 SSD for your Sony console is how much storage is right for your gaming needs. Most modern AAA games are pretty storage demanding, so bigger is better, but not every single PS5 owner plays them.

What size is right for you is entirely dependent on what you play and whether or not you hate having to uninstall games to make room for more. For example, I love PS5 games of all kinds, from small indie releases like Crow Country to big-budget AAA masterpieces like Death Stranding 2, so having 4TB worth of space is ideal for me. I could get away with just picking up the 2TB Samsung 990 PRO SSD, but I also pay monthly for PlayStation Plus Premium, and would like to have that extra space to download and try out not just the latest monthly games, but all the new additions to the premium game catalog, too.

If that sounds like a familiar scenario, then 2TB and above are going to make more sense for your PS5. If you play a lot of online games like me, I'd also recommend grabbing at least an extra 2TB. I play Marvel Rivals, Fortnite, and Dead by Daylight, and like ensuring they're all at the ready for when my friends and I want to play - having at least 2TB or 4TB of storage will mean my console can keep the games installed, and deal with their upcoming data-heavy updates too.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you already own the PS5 Slim with its 1TB of storage, or the PS5 Pro with its larger 2TB onboard storage, you can definitely make do with just another 1TB at your disposal. Grabbing just 1TB is always going to be the best budget-friendly option, whether Prime Day is happening or not, and it'll still give you more legroom for dealing with your favorite games' future DLC, patch updates and any extra screenshots and game clips you want to store and capture on your Sony console.

More Prime Day storage deals...

On the hunt for more Prime Day gaming savings? Check out our best Prime Day PC deals, the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, and the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals.