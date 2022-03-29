Best PS5 heatsink 2022 - your top options to keep your SSD cool

Figuring out the best PS5 heatsink to get for your PS5 SSD is a critical decision. There is an increasing range and variety of SSDs available and some of the best PS5 SSD deals going are on those without heatsinks, which means you have to find and execute a DIY solution.

That's where we come in. We've been around the block with the best PS5 heatsinks a few times now, finding the best value for money and pairing each model with the right drive. A PS5 heatsink will not only protect your SSD but will also protect the console too - ensuring that excess heat doesn't build up in the very guts of the console. Bearing in mind that some of these SSDs will actually be contenders for best SSD for gaming in a more general sense, they are very worthy of protection.

If you're looking to future-proof yourself as the PS5 game library grows and get away from the quite small standard amount of storage on the drive (c.630GB) then an SSD and an accompanying heatsink really are some of the best PS5 accessories. We've sourced some of the best PS5 heatsinks that we've picked up for our own consoles, that review well across the industry, and at retailers, and offer a variety of verified solutions.

And if you're still on the fence then you can always consider one of the best PS5 external hard drives as a solution until you're ready to pull the trigger on an internal storage solution. But until then, below is a handful of the best PS5 heatsinks with their latest prices from around the web, wherever you are. And we'll be updating this page with new models and entries as we progress through the PS5's life.

Best PS5 heatsink

1. Sabrent PS5 Heatsink Check Amazon The Sabrent is probably our favorite PS5 heatsink and the one that we always recommend when asked. We wouldn't be surprised if this design starts becoming the default during the PS5's lifespan - it replaces the entire SSD bay door and promotes heat dissipation by transferring SSD heat from the bay to the spacious PS5 interior. And, by the way, if you're interested in the Sabrent SSD itself, then buy one that comes with this heatsink. 2. ELUTENG PS5 Heatsink $8.99 at Amazon If you're looking for something to do a solid job and only spend a few beans, however, then this ELUTENG PS5 Heatsink is as good as they get at the budget end of the spectrum. For less than $10 /£10, this is a reliable heatsink that you can put together easily yourself, and tuck away inside the PS5 bay. Though we would 100% recommend putting this PS5 heatsink together using the screw-in method, rather than the banded together approach. 3. ElecGear PS5 Heatsink $29.98 at Amazon Another PS5 heatsink that replaces the whole bay door, this ElecGear model's innovative form is very functional: Its wing-like structure, 5mm nickel-plated pipe, and thermal pads all combine to funnel heat directly from the SSD straight into the heatsink and out into the PS5's main chassis. Yes, you're spending a fair bit on a metal plate here, but given the desire to get it right and protect one's console and drive, this is an easy PS5 heatsink to recommend. 4. QIVYNSRY PS5 heatstink $8.99 at Amazon Also rocking the budget-end of the spectrum, the QIVYNSRY PS5 heatsink is another solid sub-$10/£10 option. Cut from the same cloth as the ELUTENG it has a simple design that can be neatly constructed to form a double-sided heatsink that will wrap around your SSD. Overall, this is a simple solution but still a terrific budget PS5 heatsink. Once again, be sure to screw it together to ensure the best and most secure fit for your SSD. 5. GrauGear Heatpipe Cooler for PS5 Check Amazon This is an ingenious PS5 heatsink solution from GrauGear (also called Ineo). The heatsink embraces a wrap-around design, removes the need for any bay door and throws in a copper pipe extension for good measure. The latter takes heat away from directly around the SSD, and 'deposits' it at the console's fan so it can be dispatched. Note: This doesn't seem to be widely available in the US at the moment but keep an eye out for it. 6. GLOTRENDS PS5 Heatsink $10.99 at Amazon Offering one of the simplest solutions, the Glotrends PS5 heatsink is very much in the 'anything is better than nothing' category. It really is as simple as strapping the heatsink to your drive and plugging it in. The metal clips and rubber band combo will be solid enough for holding it in place, and it's well-reviewed on Amazon which offers confidence too. If you need a quick fix before working up to one of the more substantial items on this list then this is it.

PS5 SSDs with Heatsinks

If you are after a PlayStation 5 SSD that doesn't require additional DIY handiwork, you'll find all the latest prices on the best models available now just below.

Do you need a heatsink for PS5? If you plan on adding an additional SSD to your PS5 console (digital or disc) then you absolutely need a heatsink. It is a crucial accompaniment to any SSD you slot in for extra storage and Sony only recommends having an SSD if you also combine it with a heatsink. Definitely, definitely get one if your expanding the internal storage. After you've found your own joyous bit of PS5 stock, then getting an SSD with a heatsink as your first PS5 deal is a seriously sensible move - get that extra storage and then keep it cool. Of course, if you're adding SSD storage in an external capacity then no heatsink will be required!

What is a PS5 SSD heatsink? A heatsink is, in essence, a structure that attaches to your SSD and keeps it cool by taking away the heat made by the drive. They can come in many forms from simple single-sided sheets that just cover the top of an SSD, to double-sided wrap-around units that house the whole stick. You'll also find models that do both or one of the above but also replace the SSD bay door to ensure greater heat dissipation. SSDs can create a huge amount of heat and can run very hot indeed when in use, so getting a heatsink is a crucial addition.

What size heatsink do I need for PS5? The key thing to address here is to make sure that the total (SSD + heatsink) size doesn't exceed Sony's recommendations, and indeed the actual SSD bay's dimensions. These are as follows (all maximums): a width of up to 25mm; a length of up to 110mm; and a thickness of up to 11.25mm. However, you shouldn't have to worry too much about this now as all the best PS5 heatsinks that are geared directly toward the console will have been designed with the size requirements factored in already.

