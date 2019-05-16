Save 20% off new gaming consoles, today only, via eBay UK

If you're looking to treat yourself to a new game, a 4K TV, or a fresh console... you need to get to eBay UK right now. Selected stores are offering a 20% discount on tech, including games consoles and actual games. By entering the code POP20 at checkout, you automatically get 20% knocked off the price of your order, up to a maximum of £75. Sure, you have to use selected stores, but this means you can get a great deal on some brand new, fully boxed consoles. Here's a list of all the games consoles on sale. It's worth noting this ends today, May 16, and is UK only. Here are the best deals we found.

Looking around the deals, the notable absences are the Nintendo Switch and the PS4 Pro - the most popular consoles in 2019 - but there is plenty to pick at. If you're in the market for an older console, or a refurbished machine, you're going to save big too. And there are a handful of games and accessories worth considering as well. You'll save £9 on a new Xbox One controller, for example, and if you want a VR headset for your PS4, that is £225 (saving about £20 off the current Amazon price for a VR starter bundle). As a reminder, this offer runs TODAY ONLY.

