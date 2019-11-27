Grab Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and an Xbox One S for just $199... while this deal lasts

Forget Christmas – it's Star Wars season! Not only is The Mandalorian streaming on Disney Plus, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is around the corner, but Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is out now.

However, fans of the films may not own a console to play Fallen Order on. Well, let us help you fix that issue. Walmart are offering an Xbox One S (1TB) with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundled in for just $199 , a full $100 off the sticker price of $299. You don't even have to wait until Friday for this Black Friday game deal , as Walmart already have the deal live on its website.

so, what comes in the bundle? You'll get the Xbox One S with a spacious 1TB hard drive, a controller, and a code for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, so you can immediately download the game. You'll also get codes for one-month trial memberships to Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass, and EA Access. Xbox Game Pass and EA Access both come with some impressively large libraries of free games, so even if you just pick up this bundle, you'll still have plenty to play – maybe activate your free trial for one the first month and then the other the second month, so you have more time to sample their respective libraries.

Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle | $199 at Walmart (was $299)

Get the long-awaited single-player Star Wars game and a great new system to play it on for an extremely reasonable price while this deal lasts. Your lightsaber-loving inner child will thank you.View Deal

Here's a sample of what our four-star Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order review had to say about the game: "Still, even if this isn't the most polished Star Wars game we've seen, it's also the first one in years that comes closest to capturing the magic of the series. Battlefront looked like Star Wars. Fallen Order, with an endearing earnestness that mirrors its heroes, gets what makes the series special. It's in the glimpses of strange worlds and cultures we want to learn more about, it's enjoying the ragtag groups who slowly learn to trust each other, and it's the fact that lightsabers are really great fun."

An Xbox One S is a capable console, but if you're looking for a little more power to play beautiful games on a 4K screen, you ought to stay tuned to our guide to Xbox One X Black Friday deals .

