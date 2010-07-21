Hammer Time For Thor

As the SFX team wakes up in San Diego for the Comic-Con we’re greeted with an absolutely fantastic new Thor pic in USA Today

Well, we’re here in San Dieg, where Tron posters hang from ever lamppost, and we're staying in a hotel that looks bizarrely like the one from Angel . And this morning when we woke up there was a copy of USA outside the door, sporting this absolutely fantastic pic of Chris Hemsworth as Thor and a great little preview feature for the con.

According to an interview with Thor director Kenneth Brannagh, the second question Marvel asked him after he got the gig (following, “How are you doing?”) was, “Have you ever been to Comic-Con?” “I think they were warning me,” says Brannagh. “They said to brace myself, that I’d never seen anything like it.”