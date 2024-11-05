Hit Netflix show with a stellar Rotten Tomatoes score announces it will end with next season

Outer Banks, a hit Netflix show with a stellar Rotten Tomatoes score, has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

The adventure series follows a group of teenagers seeking lost treasure. The show is due to drop part 2 of season 4 imminently, but co-creators/executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke have announced that the next season would be its last.

In a letter to fans, the trio discussed the origins of the show – a photo of teenagers on a beach during a power outage – and reflected that, "at the time, seven years ago, it seemed impossible that we would really get to tell the whole five season story, but here we are, at the end of our fourth season still chopping away."

The ride ain't over yet 💥 Outer Banks will return for a 5th and final season! pic.twitter.com/503cGsoHsUNovember 4, 2024

They went on to describe season 4 as the "longest and hardest – but most rewarding – to produce," and added that the finale is a feature-length episode that they believe to be "our best, most powerful episode."

"Now, with a little sadness, but also excitement, we're putting season four behind us, and are turning to season five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago," they continued. "Season five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you'll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break."

Outer Banks season 4 stands at a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes so far, with the show as a whole at a healthy 79%.

There's no release date for Outer Banks season 5 just yet, while season 4 part 2 lands this November 7. While you wait, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to fill out your watchlist.