New behind-the-scenes look at One Piece season 2 reveals first episode title

Netflix has shared a behind-the-scenes look at One Piece season 2 – which reveals the title of the first episode.

In the photo, which can be viewed below, a copy of the season 2 script sits on what appears to be a boat. Accompanying the script are Nami's compass, Luffy's (Inaki Godoy) straw hat, Zoro's (Mackenyu) sword, Sanji's (Taz Skylar) pepper shaker, and Usopp's (Jacob Gibson) goggles. The episode, penned by showrunner Matt Owens and screenwriter Ian Stokes, is titled, "The Beginning and the End."

The long-awaited live-action adaptation of the beloved manga and anime of the same name by Eiichiro Oda hit Netflix in August 2023. The show became the number one TV series in 84 different countries around the globe during its first weekend – beating a record previously set by Stranger Things.

The dreams on these pages are about to become a reality. 🏴‍☠️⛵ We’re gearing up for a grand adventure, Straw Hats! #OnePieceLiveAction pic.twitter.com/EPpSuGZ7OVJuly 2, 2024

The streamer recently announced a slew of new actors to the cast, including David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Clive Russell as Crocus, and Callum Kerr as Smoker – who is set to be the big bad of season 2. We were waiting for them to announce Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Kureha, but she's currently filming Freaky Friday 2 with Lindsay Lohan.

It was also announced back in April that Steven Maeda would be stepping down as co-showrunner and Percy Jackson and the Olympians writer Joe Tracz taking over.

One Piece season 2 does not yet have a release date, but is expected to hit Netflix in 2025. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to add to your streaming queue right now.