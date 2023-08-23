One of the best shows of the 21st Century is surprisingly coming to Netflix

In a surprise move, two beloved HBO shows are heading on over to Netflix – and you can binge them in just a few weeks’ time.

Band of Brothers and The Pacific, the two epic miniseries brought to screens by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, will be available on Netflix from September 15.

Widely regarded as one of the best TV shows of all time, Band of Brothers follows the 101st Airborne Division’s ‘Easy Company’ during its time in World War Two. Starring the likes of Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston, and Scott Grimes, the HBO series is also notable for its emerging secondary cast – including Tom Hardy, Simon Pegg, Stephen Graham, Andrew Scott, James McAvoy, and Michael Fassbender.

It proved a hit at the time, with 10 million viewers tuning in to its HBO premiere. It has since been praised for its historical accuracy, personal character drama, and unflinching portrayal of war. It’s currently sitting pretty at a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Its slightly less-lauded little brother The Pacific aired in 2010 and turned its attention a new cast in the Pacific theater of war during WW2.

While the inclusion of two of HBO’s biggest names may raise some eyebrows, it’s all down to an agreement between Warner Bros. Discovery – which owns HBO – and Netflix. Dwayne Johnson’s Ballers and Insecure are also available on the streamer.

