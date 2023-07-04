You’ll soon be able to watch HBO classics on Netflix

Netflix is about to get even better as a whole load of HBO classics make their way onto the streaming platform. Per Variety, Issa Rae’s award-winning Insecure is the first show to be made available, with several others set to follow.

War dramas Band of Brothers and The Pacific will join Netflix at a later date, as well the Alan Ball-created Six Feet Under. Ballers, which stars Dwayne Johnson, is also heading to the streamer as well, not too long after its final season was released back in 2019.

Outside of the US, True Blood will also be available on the platform. The vampire series is based on the novels by Charlaine Harris and helped catapult the careers of stars like Alexander Skarsgård and Deborah Ann Woll.

This is all part of a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery that sees Netflix licensing some of their shows. The company has made no secret of its cost-cutting measures, which has seen it remove original shows from MAX and cancel whole movies like Batgirl.

WBD also made a partnership earlier this year with free, ad-supported channels to air HBO shows on there as well. Among the series that were shifted to the model were Westworld, Raised by Wolves, and The Nevers.

The move across streaming platforms at least means that these shows will not follow the same fate as others that have been removed entirely from digital access. Streamers like Max and Disney Plus have been cutting back on original content online, which is a real worry amid the demise of physical media copies.

