HBO Max removes more shows at it shops series around free streamers

Raised by Wolves and The Time Traveler's Wife are the latest shows to be removed from HBO Max, after the streamer started pulling some of its original content from its platform. The sci-fi dramas follow the likes of Westworld, The Nevers, and Minx – but there could be hope for the discarded titles yet.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Wednesday (December 14) that it plans to bundle the above programs with the likes of FBOY Island, Love Life, and Legendary, and shop them to third-party free, ad-supported streaming services. Hosts like that include but are not limited to Pluto TV, Tubi, Peacock, The Roku Channel and, Amazon Freevee.

"We are incredibly proud of Westworld and the remarkable work of our cast and crew," series creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy said in a new statement. "We are excited to have the opportunity to welcome a whole new audience to our show."

Other shows set to leave HBO Max in the coming days are The Garcias, Head of the Class, Finding Magic Mike, Gordita Chronicles, and Made for Love – though not all of them will be shopped around. Warner Bros. Discovery is believed to be announcing details about its own long-term FAST offering in 2023.

In the UK, Raised by Wolves, The Nevers, and The Time Traveler's Wife are currently available to stream on NOW and Sky. Minx can be viewed via Paramount Plus.