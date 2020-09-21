Free digital comic book tie-in series to HBO Max series Raised by Wolves launched by DC

DC has launched a new free original digital comic book series HBO Max/Raised by Wolves.

Published in collaboration with HBO Max, of course, the free eight-page HBO Max/Raised by Wolves #1 serves as a backstory to the recently-launched sci-fi series of the same name by Ridley Scott on WarnerMedia's streaming service.

Written by the series's creator Aaron Guzikowski, with art by Meghan Hetrick and Nick Filardi, letters by Marshall Dillon, and cover by Hetrick, it tells the story of two androids sent on a mission from a destroyed Earth, who are humanity’s best hope for the future on a distant planet.

"But do the monsters that forced them to leave also haunt this new home?" read's HBO Max's official description of the comic book tie-in.

The streaming series Raised by Wolves centers on the same two androids, Mother and Father, "tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task."

The two warring factions are the Mithraic, "a cult dedicated to the purification of the soul," that became predominant religion on Earth and the (capital A) Atheists.

"As Mithraic begin taking control of all seven continents, an atheist army is formed to stop them and a holy war breaks out for 49 years, rendering Earth uninhabitable," reads HBO Max's description of the streaming series.

Conversely, "Despite following the atheistic principles of truth, science, and progress, the Atheists employed child soldiers in the battle against the technologically advanced Mithraic Army in a religious war that eventually destroyed life on Earth entirely."

HBO Max/Raised by Wolves #1 is available now from digital retailers including readdc.com, comiXology, Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and more.

