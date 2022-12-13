HBO Max is removing Westworld and The Nevers

HBO Max is following in Netflix's footsteps and removing some of its original shows from the streaming service. Following the sci-fi series' cancellation earlier this year, Westworld is among those being pulled from the online catalogue, as is The Nevers, which confirms the fate of Joss Whedon's steampunk fantasy.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), both titles are "likely to resurface on other company platforms". More specifically, the publication claims that the broadcaster's WBD CEO David Zaslav has announced it's looking to move into the FAST channel space, which could act as their new home. It's all speculation at this point, mind. For now, though, fans are devastated by the fact that they won't be able to rewatch their faves. Heck, even those who aren't keen on either outing have voiced concerns, too, over the deliberate disappearing of these multi-million dollar creations...

"WESTWORLD had the most-watched first season of any HBO original series at the time of its premiere, so its erasure from streaming six years later feels like the highest-profile (and therefore most mind-numbingly stupid) instance of this cost-cutting strategy to date," one Twitter user stated (opens in new tab).

"WESTWORLD started off sucking and then it sucked much worse, but the fact that HBO is happy to just disappear a series it spent almost half a billion dollars on seems a little worrisome for… everything else," argued another (opens in new tab).

"Holy hell! Am I the only one noticing that most of these cancellations are women centered shows? Brutal day to be a woman led show on [HBO Max]," a third pointed out (opens in new tab).

It's not just genre TV getting the boot, either. Comedies such as Lionsgate TV's Minx and Love Life and Sony TV's Gordita Chronicles are being taken off, too.

In the UK, Westworld and The Nevers are currently available to stream on NOW and Sky. For more, check out our list of the most exciting new TV shows coming our way throughout the rest of 2022 and beyond.