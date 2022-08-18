HBO Max removes even more original content

HBO Max is removing even more original content, with the streamer planning to pull over 36 titles this week.

Many online were quick to point out that most of the titles being removed are animated series, with Summer Camp Island creator Julie Potts speaking out about its removal.

"We worked for 5 years to make 100 episodes of animation. We worked late into the night, we let ourselves go, we were a family of hard-working artists who wanted to make something beautiful, and HBO MAX just pulled them all like we were nothing. Animation is not nothing!" Pott tweeted.

The animator added: "And we worked through the pandemic to make 20 linear episodes that are our most beautiful work yet. I cannot wait for you to see them. You will see them! I will not rest!"

Last month, the streaming platform quietly pulled six Max Original films: Moonshot, Locked Down, Superintelligence, Charm City Kings, An American Pickle, and the 2020 The Witches.

“As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+. That will include the removal of some content from both platforms,” the company stated this week. “At the same time, we’re already starting to bring our content catalogs together like the launch of the new CNN Originals Hub on discovery+ and a curated collection of Magnolia Network content coming soon to HBO Max."

The full list of unscripted and animated titles leaving the platform this week includes:

12 Dates of Christmas

About Last Night

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Close Enough

Detention Adventure

Dodo

Ellen's Next Great Designer

Elliott From Earth

Esme & Roy

The Fungies!

Generation Hustle

Genera+ion

Infinity Train

Little Ellen

Mao Mao

Heroes of Pure Heart

Make It Big, Make It Small

Messy Goes to Okido

Mia's Magic Playground

Mighty Magiswords

My Dinner with Herve

My Mom, Your Dad

Odo

OK K.O.! – Let's Be Heroes

The Ollie & Moon Show

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness

Select Sesame Street Specials

Share

Squish

Summer Camp Island

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo

The Runaway Bunny – Special

Theodosia

Tig n' Seek

Uncle Grandpa

Victor and Valentino

Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs

