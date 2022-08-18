HBO Max removes even more original content

HBO Max is removing even more original content, with the streamer planning to pull over 36 titles this week.
Many online were quick to point out that most of the titles being removed are animated series, with Summer Camp Island creator Julie Potts speaking out about its removal.
"We worked for 5 years to make 100 episodes of animation. We worked late into the night, we let ourselves go, we were a family of hard-working artists who wanted to make something beautiful, and HBO MAX just pulled them all like we were nothing. Animation is not nothing!" Pott tweeted.
The animator added: "And we worked through the pandemic to make 20 linear episodes that are our most beautiful work yet. I cannot wait for you to see them. You will see them! I will not rest!"
Last month, the streaming platform quietly pulled six Max Original films: Moonshot, Locked Down, Superintelligence, Charm City Kings, An American Pickle, and the 2020 The Witches.
“As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+. That will include the removal of some content from both platforms,” the company stated this week. “At the same time, we’re already starting to bring our content catalogs together like the launch of the new CNN Originals Hub on discovery+ and a curated collection of Magnolia Network content coming soon to HBO Max."
The full list of unscripted and animated titles leaving the platform this week includes:
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- About Last Night
- Aquaman: King of Atlantis
- Close Enough
- Detention Adventure
- Dodo
- Ellen's Next Great Designer
- Elliott From Earth
- Esme & Roy
- The Fungies!
- Generation Hustle
- Genera+ion
- Infinity Train
- Little Ellen
- Mao Mao
- Heroes of Pure Heart
- Make It Big, Make It Small
- Messy Goes to Okido
- Mia's Magic Playground
- Mighty Magiswords
- My Dinner with Herve
- My Mom, Your Dad
- Odo
- OK K.O.! – Let's Be Heroes
- The Ollie & Moon Show
- Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
- Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness
- Select Sesame Street Specials
- Share
- Squish
- Summer Camp Island
- The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo
- The Runaway Bunny – Special
- Theodosia
- Tig n' Seek
- Uncle Grandpa
- Victor and Valentino
- Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs
For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond.