Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin calls out cancelation of a beloved and underrated Amazon show: "It deserved more than eight episodes"

It may not be an obvious frontrunner for one of the best Amazon shows, but My Lady Jane – a fantasy romance set in an alternate version of 16th-century England – was one of Prime Video's most charming and imaginative offerings this year.

Unfortunately for those who wanted to see the continued adventures of Lady Jane Grey and the Pack, it was canceled in August just weeks after release. Now, Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin has voiced his displeasure at the decision on his personal blog.

"I have always loved alternate history and Jane Grey, England’s nine-days queen, has always fascinated me," Martin wrote. "Small wonder, then, that I really enjoyed My Lady Jane, a clever and original historical fantasy on Amazon Prime, set in an England full of witches and shapechangers, where Jane lasts more than nine days."

Martin, who worked with My Lady Jane showrunner Meredith Glynn on a scrapped Game of Thrones spin-off, described the Prime Video series as "witty and original", reminding the writer of The Great, the historical comedy starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult.

"Alas, The Great is gone, and it appears My Lady Jane is too," Martin lamented. "Amazon did not renew it for a second season."

Martin, though, did point fans to a change.org petition (initially signal boosted by MovieWeb) to help make a noise over the cancelation. It's almost reached its goal of 75,000 users as of writing and, who knows, might be enough to bring it to Amazon's attention.

"I wish them luck. Jane deserved more than nine days, or eight episodes," Martin wrote, just days after penning a now-deleted post that aired his frustrations with a major book change in House of the Dragon season 2.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out the new TV shows coming your way very soon.