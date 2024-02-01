Julianne Moore's new historical drama looks like The Favorite meets The Great in steamy new trailer

The official trailer for Sky's upcoming historical drama has arrived, introducing Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine as the most unconventional mother-son duo.

The steamy trailer, which you can watch above, opens with Mary (Moore) deep in the realization that she and her children will soon face squalor if they do not find a new source of income. In true Tudor fashion (we’re looking at you Anne Boleyn), Mary has the idea to seduce the King with her angelic-looking son George in exchange for power and status. "He’ll be yours, mine, ours," Mary says to George, before he beds the King More scenes of debauchery follow.

Alongside the raunchy clip, Sky has announced that all seven episodes of the limited series will launch on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW on March 5.

Based on the novel 'The King’s Assassin' by Benjamin Woolley, which is in turn inspired by the true story of Countess Mary Villiers, her son, and King James VI of Scotland and I of England, the series follows in The Great, The Favourite , and Versailles’ footsteps in retelling the sauciest yet mostly unknown parts of Royal history.

The official synopsis reads: "Always the smartest person in the room, Mary was never able to realize her full potential until she spots an opportunity to take advantage of the King’s voracious appetite for fine wine, fine company, and fine men. George, naïvely beautiful and charismatic, is thrust into the spotlight as his mother masterminds their pursuit of the King. Through audacious scheming and seduction, Mary and George claw their way to the center of Court to become the most powerful family in England. But as George grows in power, his relationship with his mother will be pushed to the very limits. George must prove to himself that he can be defined by more than just his beauty. He must make his mark on history, no matter the consequences."

Alongside May December's Moore and Galitzine, the cast also includes Tony Curran as the King, Nicola Walker, Niamh Algar, Trine Dyrholm, Sean Gilder, Adrian Rawlins, Mark O’Halloran, and Laurie Davidson to name a few.