The Crown season 6 release schedule: When is part 2 on Netflix?

The Crown season 6 has arrived on Netflix, marking the beginning of the end for the streamer's hit historical drama documenting the highs and lows of the British royal family. The show's final season is a rollercoaster ride, spanning the years 1997 to 2005, which means several major deaths are set to be depicted. It will also show the young princes growing up – and the meeting of the future king and queen.

Only one segment of The Crown season 6 is available to stream at the moment, though. Part 1 is out now, but there's still a little while to wait before part 2 brings the season to a close. Below, we've got the confirmed Netflix release date for The Crown season 6, part 2.

When is The Crown season 6 part 2 releasing on Netflix?

The Crown season 6 part 1 is out now on Netflix, releasing on November 16, but that doesn't mark the end of the season – part 2 is coming on December 14. New episodes will drop at midnight PT/3am ET, which is 8am in the UK.

How many episodes are in The Crown season 6?

There are 10 episodes of The Crown season 6 in total, with four episodes in part 1 and six episodes in part 2.

The Crown season 6 episode 1 – Persona Non Grata – out now!

The Crown season 6 episode 2 – Two Photographs – out now!

The Crown season 6 episode 3 – Dis-Moi-Oui – out now!

The Crown season 6 episode 4 – Aftermath – out now!

The Crown season 6 episode 5 – December 14

The Crown season 6 episode 6 – December 14

The Crown season 6 episode 7 – December 14

The Crown season 6 episode 8 – December 14

The Crown season 6 episode 9 – December 14

The Crown season 6 episode 10 – December 14

