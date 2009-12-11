Natalie Portman Get Lost In Austen

The novel Pride And Prejudice And Zombies was a much better concept than it was to actually read. "Author” Seth Grahame-Smith simply took Jane Austin’s original text and inserted some zombies and zombies slaying here and there. It was fun for a few pages, but the joke rapidly wore thin. The best thing about it was the cover.

But it was a massive sales success, and so a film was inevitable. And now Lionsgate has announced that Natalie Portman will will star in and produce the movie version, playing a zombie killing version of Elizabeth Bennet.

Which reminds us… things have gone a bit quiet on the Pride And Predator front, which was being developed by Elton John’s production company, Rocket Films. Maybe they should link up with Lionsgate for a Freddy Vs Jason-style monster mash – Pride And Predator And Zombies.