This easy way to get £10 for free is the best Amazon Prime Day deal yet

Out of all the Amazon Prime Day game deals we've discovered so far, this one surely takes the cake. If you're a Prime member currently living in the UK, Amazon is literally giving away £10 to spend on whatever you want, for no cost at all, just by signing up to your first free month of Audible, it's audio book subscription service.

Not only does that Audible subscription include an entire month of access to its library of audiobooks, but you'll also be allowed to pick two audiobooks to own permanently, regardless of when you cancel your subscription.

Speaking of, you can cancel that subscription anytime within your first free month of Audible to not pay a single cent, even while keeping that £10 gift voucher, which basically amounts to making money for approximately 90 seconds of your time making sure you click the right buttons.

Given that this offer literally provides a net profit for anyone who exploits it, this is undoubtedly the best deal of Amazon Prime Day 2019, hands down. You have just under 36 more hours to make good on it to, so don't delay, and just remember to cancel that Audible subscription before your first free month runs out.

Meanwhile, you can also check out our regularly updated lists of every Xbox One game in the Amazon Prime Day sale and every PS4 game in the Amazon Prime Day sale right now, which includes discounts on the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and many more.