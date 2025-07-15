I'm not even a Demon Slayer fan, but I can't help but love this official Asus Nezuko PC gaming case

I've read (and subsequently watched) a ton of Demon Slayer in my time, but it's just not for me, and that's okay. All that means is I'm likely never going to pick up some figures of Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, or anyone else in the Demon Slayer Corps, and can save on the last remaining bits of precious IKEA display cabinet space I have left.

I might still have to save some desk space, however, as the Asus TUF GAMING GT301 Demon Slayer Edition case, which is $269.27 at Newegg, is so stunning that it's hard not to be a fan. Instead of just plastering UV-printed decals of Nezuko's face all over one of the best gaming PCs, Asus has instead used Nezuko's iconic kimono and transformed it into a GT301 case - bamboo muzzle and all.

The brand is pretty well known for its licensed bits of anime tech, but the case is easily a contender for one of the best PC cases out there when it comes to theming and looks alone - even if its price is a little loftier than some of the more basic chassis options out there. Suddenly, I have the urge to give Demon Slayer a second chance, and this PC case is entirely to blame.

TUF GAMING GT301 Demon Slayer Edition | $269.27 at Newegg

The Asus TUF Gaming GT301 PC case takes inspiration from Nezuko's stunning kimono and transforms it into a practical tower for your gaming rig. The asanoha patterning of her kimono has been transformed into the front panel to help air flow, and even her iconic bamboo muzzle is represented at the top of the case. Demon Slayer fans need to grab this while they still can. Buy it if: ✅ You're a Demon Slayer fan

✅ You're already deep in the Asus ecosystem

✅ You want all your PC parts to support Aura Sync Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the Asus ROG Evangelion parts instead

❌ You'd prefer the Zenitsu-inspired case UK: £299.38 at Amazon (US Import)

Anime-themed gaming tech is not new by any means, especially where Asus is concerned. The brand has been behind some of the most stunning collaborations in the space. Still to this day, I wonder if my pink-themed gaming room should be re-decorated in its entirety as an excuse to get and match with the Asus ROG Evangelion-02 Asuka PC and all its many accessories.

This Demon Slayer version of the Asus TUF Gaming GT301 case and its theming are just as on point as the Asuka line. Nezuko Kamado, one of the lead characters from the Demon Slayer series, looks like she's essentially been bitten by a PC-demon and transformed into the case.

The GT301 is an ATX mid-tower pink case with 120mm Aura Sync RGB-illuminated fans, up to six fan-mounting points, space for 280/360mm integrated water-cooling radiators, a 6-port Aura Sync addressable-RGB controller hub, mounting space for up to 2 HDDs and 6 SDDs, and a customizable headphone hook. The latter of which is a nice extra touch, considering Asus also released a Nezuko-themed gaming headset.

(Image credit: Asus TUF Gaming / Koyoharu Gotouge / Shueisha)

Of course, where this PC case shines the most is down to how it takes Nezuko's iconic outfit and transforms it into a piece of gaming hardware. It's not just the black and pink colorscheme of her kimono that's been represented, but even its iconic asanoha patterning has been cleverly re-purposed as the front panel to allow for better airflow.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Some anime licensing can be pretty lazy, but I can't get enough of how Asus and its TUF Gaming division were able to make something stylish and practical out of the Demon Slayer branding.

I'm not a fan of the grill at the top, which plasters Nezuko's name and her silhouette, as if fans don't know who the case is based upon. Luckily, it's the laziest thing about the design, with otherwise takes the cake as one of the best-looking bits of anime tech I've ever seen.

This case was released back in 2022, so it and the rest of its lineup, which includes a Nezuko Kamada mouse pad and a L.E. Nezuko Kamado Gaming Headset, which even uses her bamboo muzzle as the mic, aren't as readily in stock as other Asus collabs. Fortunately, you can at least still grab the case at sites like Newegg in both the US and the UK and build your rig in time for Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, and this case may have convinced me to do the same.

More Asus Demon Slayer PC gaming parts...

Building a new stylish rig? Check out our guides to the best gaming chairs, the best PC controller for gaming, or some of the best RAM for gaming to create the gaming PC and setup of your dreams.