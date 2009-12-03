Is Riddick 3 Really Happening?

Vin Diesel has used his Facebook page to tease that tentative preproduction might be underway on a third Riddick movie: “The Riddick team is in New Zealand location scouting already... that's exciting.”

This isn’t the first hint that we could see a big screen return to the franchise that started with Pitch Black, and then (we all thought) imploded with the travesty that was the sequel, The Chronicles Of Riddick (a kind of Dune meets Flash Gordon nightmare mish mash of a disaster). In In August, director of the first two movies, David Twohy, told ShockTillYouDrop.com : "I've sketched out two ideas for the next installment. Vin and I have decided on one approach of those two, and there's some interest at the studio level but it would be as a PG-13 film, and we don't want to do that anymore. That's one of the concessions we thought we made with Riddick that we shouldn't have made. We also spent too much money and we were too ambitions, so yes, if we do go back to a third one, it will be focused again, hopefully again the same way that Pitch Black was."