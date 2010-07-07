EXCLUSIVE Stargate Universe Video Interviews Day Three: Brian J Smith

Season one of Stargate Universe hits DVD and Blu-ray this week and, to celebrate, we’re hosting an exclusive series of interviews with the cast filmed on the set of the Destiny!

Today’s interview is with Brian J Smith, aka Lt Matthew Scott. He’s a capable solider and the guy you’d definitely want on your side during any trouble – of which there’s a lot on board the Destiny! He’s also a bit of a lothario. Check out these clips in which Smith gives us the lowdown on Scott and on how weird it is to film a sex scene...

Stargate Universe Season 1 is available on DVD now from Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment.



