Washington DC Scuppers Transformers 3 Plans

City officials say no to a big action scene that was due to be filmed in one of the city’s landmarks

According to the Washington Post *, plans for filming Transformers 3 in Washington DC have had to be dramatically scaled down after city officials refused to let the production film on the National Mall.

In the article, Bill Line, a Park Service spokesman, said that the film’s producers, “have asked to do some things that simply are not done on the National Mall,” among them staging a “car race” along the Mall’s gravel paths and flooding it with artificial light in order to shoot at night.

“A lot of this could be more appropriately shot in a Hollywood studio,” said Bill Line. “The National Mall is not an area in which Americans come to see high-tech action movies being shot.”

Take that, Bay and Speilberg!

* We would link, but there’s no point – it’s a subscribers’-only page.