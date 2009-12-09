Lance Henriksen to appear in new Aliens Vs Predator game

Top actor Lance "Millennium" Henriksen has signed up to appear in the upcoming Aliens Vs Predator game, developed by Rebellion - he'll play Karl Bishop Weyland, a descendent of Charles Bishop Weyland (founder of the infamous Weyland-Yutani corporation).

He'll be donating his likeness and voice to the production, so it'll actually be him on screen. "This is the first time I've been fully represented in a game," says the big H. "The Rebellion guys have done a great job." He continues: "I might score from this game!" We're not sure what that means, but we're looking forward to seeing the legendary actor and perhaps shooting him in the head with a Predator plasma caster.

Born in New York, 69-year-old Henriksen studied at the Actors Studio and began his stage career Off Broadway. Since then he's become a familiar face at the cinema: he began working with James Cameron in "Piranha Part Two: The Spawning", then as a cop in "The Terminator" and next as android Bishop in the sci-fi classic "Aliens."

Rebellion first developed an Alien Vs Predator game for the Atari Jaguar back in 1994, with their 1999 follow up for PC receiving a great deal of positive acclaim. This new Aliens Vs Predator is set for release in February 2010 for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC, published by Sega. Look out for sci-fi videogame reviews in SFX every month.