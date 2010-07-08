EXCLUSIVE Stargate Universe video interviews Day Four: Lou Diamond Phillips

Season one of Stargate Universe hits DVD and Blu-ray this week and, to celebrate, we’re hosting an exclusive series of interviews with the cast filmed on the set of the Destiny!

Lou Diamond Phillips plays the enigmatic Colonel David Telford, the military man stuck back on Earth who should’ve been leading the team instead of Young – although he does get to swap bodies with him from time to time, thanks to some handy alien body-switching pebbles (as Phillips says, “You need stones to play this character!”). We chat to him about Telford and what drew him to work on TV.

S targate Universe Season 1 is available on DVD now from Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment.

Check out our previous Stargate Universe video interview:

Elyse Levesque (Chloe Armstrong)

David Blue (Eli Wallace)

Brian J Smith (Lt Matthew Scott)

