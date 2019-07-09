Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch for Switch is just $42 now at Walmart

Looking for a sprawling new JRPG to lose yourself in? Does it need to be on Nintendo Switch? We've got a great deal for you.

Walmart has Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch for Nintendo Switch for just $42, with $8 off its normal price. This way you can grab your copy a bit cheaper than usual before it releases on September 24.

Previously, we reviewed Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch when it initially debuted in 2013 on PlayStation 3, awarding it 4.5 stars out of 5. We praised its "charming" characters, "dazzling" artwork, and its bountiful amount of side quests and additional content.

"Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is stunning, gripping, and touching in all the right ways. Studio Ghibli could have drawn from any film in its well-established stable, but crafting from the ground up with Level-5 resulted in what is one of the best RPGs available on the PlayStation 3."

