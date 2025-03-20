Disney's Robin Hood collides with Manor Lords in this charming city-builder where everyone is a fox

Charming city-builder Raev: Kingdom on the Distant Shores just debuted at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase.

A new trailer sees your city-building hero - a friendly fox - step out from the wilderness to found his new settlement. That settlement grows from village into city, and our vulpine friend grows from leader into king - ably assisted by his daughter. Over time, the settlement takes shape, but so does an entire kingdom.



There's a touch of city-building sensation Manor Lords to Raev: Kingdom on the Distant Shores. You can make your mark on the houses in your city, growing them from humble shacks into noble town houses, and adding a personal touch to ensure your city feels unique. Buildings can be extended, customized, and more as your city takes shape.

But what kind of king would you be if you didn't want to expand your city even further? Raev: City on the Distant Shores lets you build trade routes between other settlements, fighting off foes who roam the wilderness. The overworld is reminiscent of the Civilization games, filled with foxy friends and foes for you to ally with - or force to submit.

There's no set release date for Raev: Kingdom on the Distnat Shores yet beyond 2026, but it's coming from a team of indie veterans who have been hard at work on the game for several years, so I've little doubt it will live up to the amazing first impression it's left here.



