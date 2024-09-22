The long-awaited Stardew Valley 1.6 update will finally arrive on console and mobile in November

Stardew Valley 1.6 will hit consoles and mobile on November 4, developer Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone has confirmed.

In a tweet on Sunday, Barone said, simply "release date for Stardew Valley console & mobile 1.6 update: November 4." While that might read as a little bit of a mouthful, it doesn't leave much to the imagination, and confirms that those tending their farms away from PC will have to wait roughly another six weeks for the update to drop.

Given, however, that they've already had to wait around six months, perhaps that won't be too bad. Stardew Valley 1.6 dropped in March, offering PC players more than 500 changes. Those included pets, new neighbors, dialogue, and crops, as well as plenty of bug fixes, quality-of-life changes, and an easter egg that dedicated fans wasted no time in uncovering.

It's been a long wait for Stardew Valley 1.6 on consoles and mobile, but that's not because Barone has been slacking off. On the contrary - he said in July that the update was "on my mind every minute", and confessed that "I have not touched" new game Haunted Chocolatier "in a long time" because of his focus on bringing the update to all platforms.

Presumably, now that Stardew Valley 1.6 is in sight for all players, work will resume on that new game. We've still only seen the tiniest snippets of Haunted Chocolatier - the last of those was a scrap of info that appeared in March and before that we had a bunch of screenshots that released last fall. There's no sign of Stardew Valley 1.7 - at least for now - but for those craving something truly new, perhaps that's a good thing.

