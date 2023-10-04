The creator of Stardew Valley celebrates community milestone by sharing four more Haunted Chocolatier screenshots

The creator of Stardew Valley has shared a few more screenshots of their upcoming game Haunted Chocolatier , and they give us the best look at the game yet.

On October 4, Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone celebrated reaching 1 million followers on Twitter by sharing some sneak peeks of their next game. We've known about Haunted Chocolatier for a while now, but there's still a lot to learn about the game, including its all-important release date. This new look at the title, though, has given fans a lot of food for thought.

As you can see from the screenshots below, it looks like Haunted Chocolatier could play fairly similarly to Stardew Valley. Both games have a recognizable art style, although Haunted Chocolatier definitely feels just that little bit spookier - especially judging from the screenshots taken inside dark old buildings. Thankfully, it appears that the developer's new game hasn't lost its signature cozy vibes.

Thanks for 1 million followers 👍here's a few Haunted Chocolatier images pic.twitter.com/3PW2jMIF3ROctober 4, 2023

It's also interesting to see a little bit of gameplay in the second screenshot shared by ConcernedApe earlier today. If you take a look at the photo that features a little plant guy holding a stick, you'll notice a small '5' above its head. Since Barone has previously revealed that Haunted Chocolatier will have a "greater focus" on combat , compared to Stardew Valley, we're going to go ahead and guess that this screenshot is the start of some combat in the game.

This is actually the second time in just a few weeks that Barone has felt generous and given fans a new look at their upcoming game. Almost a month prior to this tweet, the Stardew Valley developer also shared another screenshot with little to no context. This time around we got to see an elderly, wizard-like gentleman sleeping in a huge bed and surrounded by books. Although Haunted Chocolatier is its own thing, we can see a slight connection between this character and the farming sim's grandpa.