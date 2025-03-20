Arcane Season 2 gets one last dance as the League of Legends spin-off animators return to bring Jinx and Ekko back to the series' most iconic song

Arcane Season 2 gets perhaps its final hurrah, as animation studio Fortiche return to create a music video starring Jinx and Ekko.

This article contains spoilers for Arcane Season 2.

The video in question is for La Meillure Enemie, the song the pair dance to in the alternate universe Ekko inadvertently finds himself in, in which Zaun is thriving and Powder never became Jinx. That sequence became iconic, rocketing singers Stromae and Pomme to global stardom, thanks in no small part to its beautiful attention to detail.

Stromae, Pomme - “Ma Meilleure Ennemie” (from Arcane Season 2) [Official Music Video] - YouTube Watch On

Now, the musical pair has released its official music video, once again animated by Arcane animation studio Fortiche. Interspersed with shots from the show, it shows Ekko reuniting with Jinx, back in his own timeline. The latter's shorter hair dictates that this is after Jinx's suicide attempt after Vi frees her (and from which Ekko saves her), but the lack of body paint suggests it's before the show's climactic battle.

The video is light on details, but it's further vindication for those who have been shipping Jinx and Ekko for years, under the clever moniker of 'Timebomb'. Towards the end, a presumably-redeemed Jinx lifts herself up of the floor, before being embraced by Ekko, appearing to cement that relationship even more firmly than before.

Ultimately, it's all for very little - Jinx's fate varies depending on what fan theories you buy into, but it's certainly not a happily-ever-after ending. And with Arcane very firmly having ended with Season 2, this is likely to be all the Timebomb shippers will ever get.

