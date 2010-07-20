China terrifies world with giant Optimus Prime

It looks like a giant robot arms race is brewing. Last week, sensational images of a giant Gundam replica in Tokyoâ€™s Odaiba Shiokaze park were sighted. The towering 59-foot tall mech was built by Bandai to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Gudam franchise.



Recently, images of an equally imposing Optimus Prime statue from Beijing arrived. The Prime statue pictured above is 40 feet tall, falling just short of Japanâ€™s gigantic Gundam â€“ and was crafted from six tons of recycled car parts and junk metal. The fact that this impressive Prime was built from scrap seems fitting for the leader of the Autobots. It's currently on display at Beijing's Green Dream Park, along with other giant art displays made from recycled materials to promote a low-carbon lifestyle.





Above: Thisbig Prime can be found at Beijing's Green Dream Park. It's meant to inspire you to recycle more, but we find it rather frightening





Above: The giant Gundam built by Bandai to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Gundam series





Above: Also, this



Source:CNET,Japanator,Pink Tentacle



July 19, 2010

