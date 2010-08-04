Sky Drops Blakes Seven Revival

But the production company is still looking for new partners

Their press release reads:

“Sky deciding to not proceed with the planned TV revival of BLAKE’S 7 is obviously disappointing, but the development process has resulted in the dynamic reinvention of this ‘branded’ series. As Sky were the minority broadcaster, there is a huge opportunity for investment in a TV series that is fully developed, has genuine global appeal and has exciting 360 degree exploitation opportunities. With much praised scripts from lead writers Richard Kurti and Bev Doyle (Going Postal) and 60% of the finance already in place, by anyone’s standard we have pulled together a compelling package. We are confident that this reboot of Blake’s Seven has the creative and commercial credentials that will enable us to find a partner with the vision to recognise the strength and enduring appeal of the show and the opportunity it represents to produce a bold new drama series with significant international appeal.”

Time to fish around down the back of the sofa.