"Flesh And Stone" Overnight Ratings

So did good word of mouth from last week’s episode (and the rain) have an effect on this week’s figures?

Overnight viewing figures show that Doctor Who “Flesh And Stone" was watched by 6.87 million viewers. 6.53 million watched on BBC1, with a further 0.34 million watching on BBC HD. That’s very slightly up on last week’s “The Time Of Angels”. But once again Doctor Who was only the second most watched show of the evening because people think that shows filled with talentless people making prats of themselves are entertaining ( Britain’s Got Toenails had 10.3 million viewers). But, hey, Doctor Who will probably get the usual massive timeshift audience to add when the final figures are collated in just over a week’s time, and it's still the biggest-rated non-soap drama of the week (so far, there's Lewis on tonight) – not bad for a show broadcast so shortly after breakfast.