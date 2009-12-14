Popular

TV Teen Wolf Claws In Its Cast

Main cast announced for MTV's small screen remake of the Michael J Fox '80s film comedy

Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Crystal Reed and Dylan O'Brien have been cast in the pilot of MTV's TV remake of Teen Wolf, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

MTV's take on the film, which starred Michael J Fox as a high-school student who discovers he’s a werewolf, is a dramatic thriller with a buddy-comedy element at the center and a romantic plot line. The pilot has been written by penned by "Criminal Minds" creator Jeff Davis. Tyler Posey plays Scott McCall, a dorky high-school student who discovers that his excessive hair growth is due to more than just teenage hormones.

O'Brien will play Scott's best friend, Reed will play a new girl at school who is immediately smitten with Scott (which will probably last until the first moping vampire turns up on the scene), while Hoechlin will play a local boy who is also a vicious and predatory werewolf.