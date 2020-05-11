The Office cast reunite for Zoom wedding hosted by John Krasinski

Has there ever been a time when we needed good news more than now? Thank the heavens, then, for John Krasinski's "Some Good News" YouTube show. The former star of The Office has been delivering fun-filled shows that shine a spotlight on uplifting events happening in the world – as well as making positive events happen.

On the latest episode, Krasinski brought the cast of The Office together on Zoom to recreate Jim and Pam's wedding, all to celebrate two of the show's fans getting married. Joining Krasinski were Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, Ed Helms, Rainn Wilson, BJ Novak, Mindy Kaling, Brian Baumgartner, Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery, Ellie Kemper, Oscar Nunez, Phyllis Smith, and Angela Kinsey. Zac Brown even showed up to play a song for the newly weds.

"We can’t play this song without some of my family at the party," Krasinski said. Ladies and gentlemen, the cast of The Office." Watch the virtual reunion below.

Will the cast of The Office reunite after all this is over? Who can say. Ours fingers are crossed, the cast all seem keen, and we could all do with some more good news. In the meantime, why not get another of the best sitcoms on your watchlist.