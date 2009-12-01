Stephen King's Kid Finds A Haven On SyFy

Syfy has commissioned 13 episodes of Haven, a thriller based on Stephen King's novella The Colorado Kid. Scott Shepherd will be the showrunner and he will exec produce with Lloyd Segan and Shawn Piller. Shepherd, Segan and Piller were all executive producers on The Dead Zone - another show based on a Stephen King novel - which ran for six seasons.

Haven is the story of a spooky town in Maine (where else?) where cursed outcasts live normal lives in exile. When those curses start returning, FBI agent Audrey Parker is brought in to keep those supernatural forces at bay, but then also discovers that there are other mysteries in Haven that need solving.

"'Haven' is the quintessential Stephen King town, full of complex, yet identifiable, characters and compelling supernatural situations," says Mark Stern, SyFy's executive vice president of original programming.

The Colorado Kid was issued as paperback-only edition by the specialty crime and mystery publishing house in 2005, although three extremely limited edition hardback versions were published in 2007, each with covers by different artists.