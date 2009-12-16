Old Enemy For New Doctor

Speaking on the Radio 4 show Night Waves yesterday, Steven Moffat confirmed what many fans sites have been speculating - the Weeping Angels will return to face the eleventh Doctor next year.

Who’s new showrunner was being interviewed by journalist Matthew Sweet on the programme. After discussing various aspects of what it was like being in charge of Doctor Who, Sweet asked Moffat if he could reveal one piece of information known to nobody outside of the production team – and the return of the monsters from "Blink" eas his response.

Since we also know that River Song is returning in the first Matt Smith season as well, is Moffat going to bring back elements from all his New Who stories? Our vote is for Doctor Constantine!