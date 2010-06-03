Brian Blessed For Sat Nav Campaign

Would you like Brian Blessed to shout directions at you in your car? Then you could help make it happen

Gardner has also been in contact with the barrell-chested, mountaineering thesp (he went round his house for tea), who's also keen on the idea. So much so he’s contributed his distinctive tones to a special video showing what the experience of driving with a Brian Blessed Sat Nav might be like.

Tom Tom spokeswoman Rosie Tickner said: “The interest in the Facebook group has been amazing. When Richard initially contacted me three months ago there were only 500 members. If enough people vote to have the Brian Blessed voice, how can we refuse to speak to him about it?”

The Facebook group already has almost 13,500 members so it’s nearly halfway to its target. You could help make the nightmare dream a reality.