Vincent & The Doctor Spoiler Free Preview

12 tantalising snippets about the next episode of Doctor Who that won’t spoil your appetite

1 In some ways it's the most unusual Doctor Who ever episode ever – never has the show been less plot-lead and more character-led

2 It’s very, very emotional at times

3 Anyone expecting an out-and-out comedy from Richard Curtis will be surprised. This is about Van Gogh – it doesn’t shy away from depression and suicide. If anything, the episode is quite melancholy

4 The opening scene is a blinder

5 An ongoing gag about the TARDIS’s abilities won’t make any sense to people who don’t know the show inside-out

6 Objects in the rear view mirror may appear closer than they are

7 There’s a glorious visual reference to the painting “Starry Night”

8 The Doctor makes a slip of the tongue

9 There’s some mutual sartorial appreciation going on

10 There’s a major story element that some will decry as a massive plot hole and others will embrace on a metaphorical level

11 The TARDIS is redecorated

12 Two former Doctors make an unexpected appearance (for one of them it’s their third appearance this year)