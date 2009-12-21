More Gods Required

The remake of Clash Of The Titans is going back behind the cameras for some reshoots to make it more epic, according to The LA Times .

Star Sam Worthington told the newspaper, "We're going to be going back and shooting more scenes for it – they cut loose with some money so we can add to it. We're going to be shooting more scenes in January, so we're going to be right up against it - the movie comes out in March."

According to the article, “Worthington conceded that the January labors will help fix up some problem areas of the film, but he insisted that the new money and the new filming opportunity are signs that Warners and the producers are setting their sights higher for the film."

"There were some creaky parts but they are the parts that we knew were creaky and that we knew were going to be creaky going into it,” continues Worthington. “The studio is also letting us add some gods and scenes. And they're talking about making the movie a 3D film."

Erm… isn’t it a little late to be making decision like that?